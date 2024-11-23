SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SM Energy by 461.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

