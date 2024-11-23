Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

