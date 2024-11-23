SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 21,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 165,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
SOBR Safe Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.
About SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.
