Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

