SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

