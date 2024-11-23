SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 620,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

