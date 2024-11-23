SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 755.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

