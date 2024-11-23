Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 17,592 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $259,833.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,535.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spire Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.