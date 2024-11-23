StockNews.com Downgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 729,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 363,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 463,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

