Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $85,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $65,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $384.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.36. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

