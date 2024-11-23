Studio Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,527 Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Harbor International Compounders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,452,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,818,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,517,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 371,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 218,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OSEA opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

About Harbor International Compounders ETF

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

