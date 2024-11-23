Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 200.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

