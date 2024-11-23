T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 196,565 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,938,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.48 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

