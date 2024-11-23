Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

