Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,229,003,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $352.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $361.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

