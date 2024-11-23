TFS Financial’s (TFSL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.53%.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at $476,263. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

