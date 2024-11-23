The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The trade was a 42.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

