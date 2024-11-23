Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 4,012 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 162.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

