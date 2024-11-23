Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,221 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after buying an additional 1,114,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

UL opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

