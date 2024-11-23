Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 126 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

