Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 20,277 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the period. DHI Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 5.00% of DHI Group worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 841,350 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

