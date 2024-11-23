Timothy W. Byrne Sells 22,261 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 327,983 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 196,277 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

