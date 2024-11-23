Timothy W. Byrne Sells 22,261 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ USLM opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
