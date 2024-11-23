Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 3,213 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 517,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 138,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

