Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.99 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.70). Approximately 2,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.63).

Town Centre Securities Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Town Centre Securities

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63), for a total value of £19,890 ($24,934.19). Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Featured Articles

