TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 38,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 66,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

