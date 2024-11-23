Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

TGI stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

