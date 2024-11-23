UBS Group Upgrades Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) to Strong-Buy

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,800.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Company Profile

TSE:CSU opened at C$4,587.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4,379.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,148.70 and a 1 year high of C$4,669.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

