Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 4,374 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $305,261.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,661.02. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $2,725,438.47.

On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

