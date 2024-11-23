Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 4,374 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $305,261.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,661.02. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $2,725,438.47.
- On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05.
Upstart Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97.
UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
