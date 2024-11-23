Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.73 and last traded at $279.61, with a volume of 435968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

