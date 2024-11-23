Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,073,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after buying an additional 220,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

