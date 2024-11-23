Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

