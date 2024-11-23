Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Lifted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

