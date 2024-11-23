Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.