Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

