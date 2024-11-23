Vertical Explorations (CVE:VERT.H) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vertical Explorations Inc (CVE:VERT.H – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Vertical Explorations shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.
Vertical Explorations Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vertical Explorations
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.