Virpax Pharmaceuticals Appoints Usama Chaudhry as Chief Financial Officer, Enters Independent Contractor Agreement

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced the appointment of Mr. Usama Chaudhry as Chief Financial Officer on November 18, 2024. The Company appointed Mr. Chaudhry under an Independent Contractor Agreement with Chaudhry U Consulting Inc., a Canadian corporation represented by Mr. Chaudhry.

In his new role, Mr. Chaudhry will be responsible for overseeing the financial reporting, budgeting, and compliance functions at Virpax Pharmaceuticals. With extensive experience in corporate development, investor relations, and financial reporting, Mr. Chaudhry is expected to play a key role in developing and implementing financial strategies at the company. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in accounting, from the University of Northern British Columbia.

Notably, there are no family relationships between Mr. Chaudhry and any director, executive officer, or other significant person at Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Mr. Chaudhry has not been involved in any legal proceedings required to be disclosed under Item 401(e) of Regulation S-K in the past ten years.

Under the terms of the Independent Contractor Agreement, Virpax Pharmaceuticals will pay Chaudhry U Consulting Inc. an annual fee of $180,000, payable in monthly installments. The company will also reimburse reasonable, pre-approved expenses incurred in the performance of services. A copy of the Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

This move comes as Virpax Pharmaceuticals, listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol VRPX, strengthens its leadership team to drive its financial strategy and compliance functions, aimed at enhancing organizational performance.

Please note that the information provided is based on the Form 8-K filing by Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals



Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

