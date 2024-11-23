Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after buying an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,522,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,168,096,000 after buying an additional 670,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after buying an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,065,103,000 after buying an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Visa stock opened at $309.93 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.61 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $577.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.