Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

About Vitrolife AB (publ)

Vitrolife AB (publ) provides assisted reproduction products. It also offers sperm processing, oocyte retrieval needles, micromanipulation pipettes, time-lapse systems, and evaluation tools, laser and imaging systems, IVF media and oil, embryo transfer, cryopreservation, and genomics kits. In addition, the company offers EmbryoScope and time-lapse systems; time-lapse dishes; and evaluation tools for time-lapse systems.

