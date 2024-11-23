Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,559 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,185 shares of company stock worth $10,074,936 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

