Waddell & Associates LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

