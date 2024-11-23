Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WALD has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Waldencast Stock Down 3.5 %
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 10.0% in the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 416.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 301.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
