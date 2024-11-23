Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,298 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

