WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund (QIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on November 27th

WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15. WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

