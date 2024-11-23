WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund (QIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on November 27th

WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:QIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15. WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $46.22.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.