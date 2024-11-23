WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA QHY remained flat at $45.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,264. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.