WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA QHY remained flat at $45.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,264. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91.
