WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

SHAG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.34. 8,728 shares of the company traded hands. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $54.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities with maturities of less than five years. The index consists of 13 subcomponents weighted for yield-to-worst.

