Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.71. 16,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.19% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

