1,157 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $849.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $819.40 and a 200-day moving average of $731.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.