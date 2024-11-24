1,222 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $165,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,444,922.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,951.93. The trade was a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,379. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $202.84.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

