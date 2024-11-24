16,203 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 997,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.7% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

