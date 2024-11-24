2,758 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $273.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $277.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.82.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

